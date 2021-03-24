GatorsTerritory - Tre Mann declares for NBA Draft

Sophomore guard Tre Mann will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility, as he is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

According to an interview Mann did with ESPN's Jonothan Givony, where Mann told ESPN he believes it's time for him to test the NBA water.

"After much consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career and will declare for the 2021 NBA draft," Mann told ESPN. "To Gator nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart. I will be hiring an agent to help guide me through this process."

Mann led the team in scoring with 16.0 points per game and was second on the team in rebounds with 5.6 per game. After Florida's SEC Tournament game win over Vanderbilt Mike White said he thought Mann was one of the most improved players in the county and Mann certainly was the best player on his team.

"I think that NBA teams were able to see my ability to play on and off the ball as well as my improved stats across the board," Mann said. "I was able to showcase my leadership skills, efficiency shooting the ball, defensive versatility, and ability to rebound."

Mann's departure comes as no surprise. ESPN has man ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.