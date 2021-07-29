Tre Mann drafted by Oklahoma City

Tre Mann's NBA dreams were realized Thursday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him 18th overall in the first round.

Mann is the first Gator selected in the first round since Bradley Beal went third overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA draft. Mann is also the first Gator drafted since 2013 when Erik Murphy was taken in the second round by the Chicago Bulls.

Mann was the best player on the Gators in 2020-21. He averaged 16 points while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range in a breakout sophomore season that earned him All-SEC honors. He increased his scoring average by 10.7 points per game from his freshman to his sophomore season, the largest single-season jump by a Gator over the past 25 years, topping Joakim Noah’s 2005-06 10.6-point scoring increase in his sophomore season (2005-06).

Mann instantly brings offense to the NBA. He is a strong shooter from range and has a good wiggle and handles to get open looks. He needs to continue to buy in on the defensive end and progress there but he's a player that could instantly jump in and help the Thunder as a sharpshooter.