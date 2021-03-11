GatorsTerritory - Tre Mann lifts Gators past Vanderbilt

Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

A game between two teams devolved into a matchup between two plays that Mike White considers the most improved players in the country. Tre Mann and Scottie Pippen Jr. went back and forth each leading their team in scoring.

"I think you have two of the more improved guys, definitely guards, in all of college basketball," White said of Mann and Pippen Jr. " I think we've been asked about Tre all year and I don't get a chance to talk about other teams guys but two or three times a year. I love (Pippen Jr.'s) game. I've got a lot of respect for how hard he plays. He has got command out there, offensively, defensively, he's playing a video game out there."

The two guards dueled it out with Mann scoring 22 on 7-of-12 shooting (7-8 from the free throw line). Pippen kept Vanderbilt in the game late, scoring a game-high 23 on 6-of-19 (10-10 from the free throw line).

Florida controlled the first half of play. They held Pippen to just seven points and the Commodores to just 32-percent shooting from the field. Noah Locke threw in three three-pointers to lead all scorers in the half with 11 and the Gators used all 12 scholarship players in the first eight minutes of the game.

Despite trailing for most of the game, Pippen Jr. wouldn't let the 'Dores go down without a fight, and his two made free throws with 7:56 left in the game gave Vanderbilt it's first and only lead in the half. Florida was able to clamp down defensively late in the game, forcing Vanderbilt to miss its last 11 shots thanks to a defensive adjustment in a late timeout.

"We got in a timeout and were telling each other it was flare screens," Mann said after the game. "They were setting flare screens from the corner and the corner guys were open because we were in and things like that. We were telling each other to beat the screens and be ready for the flare screens."

Florida got good contributions from Locke and Tyree Appleby off the bench, but it's beginning to become clear that this team will only go as far as Mann can carry them.

Rest up, Tre, Florida might need you to play 38 minutes Friday against Tennessee if they want a chance at advancing to the next round of the SEC Tournament.