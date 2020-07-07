Tre Mann withdraws from NBA Draft, returning to UF
After testing the waters, Florida combo guard Tre Mann is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will come back to school next season.
He confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter. Mann and UF starting point guard Andrew Nembhard both declared for the draft on April 26, but preserved their NCAA eligibility.
Nembhard withdrew his name May 30, but decided to transfer to Gonzaga. His departure makes Mann's return even more significant for the Gators, who also bring back fellow five-star freshman Scottie Lewis and leading scorer Keyontae Johnson.
Mann, the nation's No. 5 point guard in the Class of 2019, averaged 5.3 points in 29 games last season and became the third freshman under Mike White to start in his UF debut. He scored 11 second-half points in Florida's comeback win over Georgia and had a 13-point performance at Kentucky, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
Mann is expected to compete for Nembhard's job with Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby.
Let’s work! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/inF81NdAbN— Tre Mann (@tre2mann3) July 7, 2020