After testing the waters, Florida combo guard Tre Mann is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will come back to school next season.

He confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter. Mann and UF starting point guard Andrew Nembhard both declared for the draft on April 26, but preserved their NCAA eligibility.

Nembhard withdrew his name May 30, but decided to transfer to Gonzaga. His departure makes Mann's return even more significant for the Gators, who also bring back fellow five-star freshman Scottie Lewis and leading scorer Keyontae Johnson.