It has been quite a year for Bartram Trail DB Tre'Vez Johnson.

After collecting offers from a few Power 5 programs, the Duval County prospect's first SEC offer came from the Gators following a strong outing at a UF camp on June 14.

Johnson wasted no time after being given the green light by Florida as he committed to the program just over a week later. He then proceeded to make a name for himself in his senior season as Johnson recorded 51 total tackles (37 solo), four interceptions and caused a fumble.

Now is the time for Johnson to continue to further develop his bond with members of Florida's staff, and he got to do so on Monday by hosting Dan Mullen, Ron English and Torrian Gray for an in-home visit.