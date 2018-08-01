Local defensive back prospect and Gators commit Trent Whittemore was one of many participants to attend Friday Night Lights.

Whittemore said he felt “pretty good” about the camp and his performance and said he was happy he came out.

“I learned a lot from the coaches so I thought it was a positive day,” he said.

Whittemore spent most of the camp with safeties coach Ron English and said he was dialing in on some specifics to improve his coverage.

“I was working with coach English a lot so he was talking a lot about my hand placement when I’m pressing and how to properly trail when you get behind.”

The Gators are about to start their first season under new head coach Dan Mullen and are also implementing a new defensive system with Todd Grantham and his 3-4 defense.

According to Whittemore, he is excited about the new opportunities the new defense will present.

“Obviously they have that one player who’s a safety that’s in run support as well in that defense,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll fall into that position, but I think it’s a cool position to play.

“And if I’m not there, the free safety position is really cool too," he added. "It’s a great position to play.”

Whittemore committed to the Gators back in May of 2017 and has remained a solid commit since. After participating in Friday Night Lights he notes that he thinks things are about to heat up for the Gators.

“I feel great,” Whittemore said. “I like the guys that are committed in my class and we’re working on getting more. I don’t want to steal anybody’s thunder but I think there’s some on the way.”

The Gators already saw two 2020 commitment pop this week, but more could be on the horizon for the program.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Whittemore offers some excellent size in the defensive backfield and is looking to showcase that in his senior season at Buchholz.

“I think I’ve gained some size, some strength and some speed so I want to display that,” Whittemore said. "I just want to win games. I want to be real good. It’s my senior year of high school I want to make it memorable. So I just want to work with my teammates to hopefully win a state championship, that’s the goal.”

Whittemore sitting right in Florida’s backyard has been very beneficial to the three-star commit. He has attended many camps at UF and is familiar with the staff and said they are very dedicated to the development of their players.

“I just like the energy and I like how dedicated they are to developing the players they have here,” Whittemore said.

“They’re committed to the guys they have and just really, really want to take those guys and win football games. They’re just loyal to their guys.”