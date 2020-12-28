GatorsTerritory - Trevon Grimes opts out of Cotton Bowl

Florida Gators receiver Trevon Grimes is opting out of the Cotton Bowl and will prepare for the NFL Draft.

Grimes announced his decision on Twitter with a message to Gator Fans.

“After much discussion & thought with my family, I have decided to skip the bowl game and forgo my extra year of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft,” Grimes wrote on Twitter. “Playing football at the highest level in the NFL has been a lifelong dream.”

“Thank you, Gator Nation, you all mean the world to me. I will forever cherish all my great moments from playing in the Swamp.”

Grimes came to Florida as a transfer from Ohio State. The St. Thomas Aquinas product was a five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class but wanted to move closer to home after one year in Columbus.

This season Grimes hauled in 38 passes for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. Grimes was one of three Gators with at least nine touchdown catches in 2020, joining Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney.

Grimes’ departure was expected but will leave the Gators without two of their top three pass-catching options in the bowl game. Florida will need to rely on a young group of receivers in their matchup with Oklahoma.

Grimes also thanked his family, coaches, and teammates.

“I would like to begin by saying this would not be possible without my family, the core of my support system. Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything they have given to me. There were so many sacrifices made throughout my life that allowed me to this point.”

“To Coach Mullen, Coach Johnson, Coach Gonzales thank you for bringing me home to UF. Playing for you was and always will be a true honor; I am forever grateful. I want to also thank the rest of the coaches and support staff as well. You’ve all helped me grow as a football player on-the-field and helped me become more of a man off-the-field.”

“From the day I stepped foot in the Swamp and into the locker room, I knew something special was in my future. The bonds I have created along my journey with teammates is something I will cherish forever. You are all my brothers for life.”



