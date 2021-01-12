GatorsTerritory - Trey Dean announces return to Florida

Florida Gators defensive back Trey Dean announced he will return to the University of Florida for his senior season.

“As a young child, my dream was to pursue a career in the NFL and play football for the University of Florida. God has allowed the sport of football to take me places I never imagined I could go and experience. Additionally, God utilized the sport of football to team me life lessons that moved me closer towards my designated life’s purpose. I’m grateful for God’s patience and love,” Dean wrote on Twitter.

“With much belief, faith, and trust in God, He has given me the keys to the jet. Now it’s time for one last ride with the University of Florida Gators in 2021. This will be my year on completion of excellence in all things. This will afford me the opportunity to obtain my degree and elevate my craft into the NFL. It is my goal to help lead my team to an SEC Championship and a National Championship while continuing God’s plan. God’s work is not finished!”

Dean burst onto the scene at Florida as a freshman. When Marco Wilson went down with a torn ACL in just the second week of the 2018 season dean took over as a starter across from C.J. Henderson. Only a freshman, Dean was tested every week and performed at a high level. He ranked second on the team with six pass breakups, notched his first career interception in a win over FSU, and tallied a season-high four tackles the next week in a bowl win over Michigan.

Dean’s second year brought more of a mixed bag. The sophomore was asked to take over at Star, replacing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and struggled in the new role. As a junior, Dean made the move to safety, where he played mostly as a backup to Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner. Dean had 24 tackles, one interception, and one sack.

Dean will be a veteran voice in a Gator secondary that will have a lot of turnover in 2021. The Gators had four senior safeties in 2020 but none of those four have announced their intentions to utilize their free year of eligibility given by the NCAA for 2020.



