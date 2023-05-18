Skylar Wallace, Charla Echols claimed NFCA All-Region First Team accolades, while Kendra Falby was named NFCA All-Region Second Team.

Skylar Wallace and Charla Echols were tabbed NFCA All-Region First Team selections, while Kendra Falby earned a spot on the NFCA All-Region Second Team. This is Wallace's second appearances on the first team along with Echols, while this is Fably's second overall all-region selection as she was a first team selection in 2022.

Wallace was recently named as a 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist, to go along with being named the 2023 SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC First Team selection, while this accolade is the third postseason accolade for Echols. Echols was named an All-SEC First Team selection and SEC All-Defensive Team selection at third base.

The all-region accolade for Falby is the second postseason accolade of the 2023 season for the talented sophomore as she was also named an All-SEC Second Team selection.

Skylar Wallace | First Team | Shortstop

* 2023 USA Softball Division I Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist

* 2023 SEC Player of the Year

* 2023 All-SEC First Team

* Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week

* Three-time SEC Softball Player of the Week

* The most SEC Player of the Week awards by an SEC player this year.

* Two-time D1Softball.com National Player of the Week

* Currently the only player in the nation with 65 or more runs (69), 55 or more RBI (55), 45 or more walks (49) and 30 or more stolen bases (30).

* Her 1.036 slugging percentage that leads all NCAA Division I players and she ranks second nationally in on base percentage (.610), second in triples (8), fourth in walks per game (0.94), fourth in total bases (142), fifth in batting average (.460) and seventh in home runs (19).

Charla Echols | First Team | Third Base

* 2023 All-SEC First Team

* 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team (Third Base)

* 2023 USA Softball Division I Player of the Year Top 50 "Watch List"

* Ranks sixth nationally and first in the SEC with 63 RBI on the year.

* Is only the third player in Florida history to produce 50 or more RBI in three seasons as she joins Lauren Haeger and Francesca Enea as the only players to achieve the feat.

* Produced four games with five or more RBI, including a career-high seven RBI against Mercer (March 10).

* Ranks 15th nationally and first in the SEC in being the toughest to strikeout (27.3).

* Ranked second on the team with 19 multi-hit games and led the team with 16 multi-RBI games. She also notched an 11-game hit streak and 17-game reached base safely streak this year.

Kendra Falby | Second Team | Outfield

* 2023 All-SEC Second Team

* 2023 USA Softball Division I Player of the Year Top 50 "Watch List"

* Leads the team with 20 multi-hit games on the season, notched a 10-game hit-streak, a 12-game reached base safely streak and six multi-RBI games.

* Finished the regular season ranked among the best in the SEC in hits (65 - 4th), runs per game (0.98 - 4th), stolen bases (24 - 4th) and stolen bases per game (0.45 - 4th).

* Currently ranks sixth in the SEC in batting average (.391), third in hits (68), fourth in stolen bases (25).

* Tallied single-game career-highs in hits (4 - vs. Mercer), doubles (2 - at UAB), triples (2 - at No. 23 Kentucky) and runs scored (4 - vs. Mercer).





