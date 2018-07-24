The honors keep rolling in for a few Florida Gators this offseason. The Football Writers Association of America named three Gators to 2018 watch lists on Tuesday: offensive lineman Martez Ivey, defensive end Cece Jefferson and linebacker David Reese.

Ivey earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list, while Jefferson and Reese were two of 96 players named on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

"David Reese, Martez Ivey and Cece Jefferson, are guys that have played a lot of football at Florida, have been around the program, have seen changes within the program, have a lot of pride in the school, and want to win," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen about the trio at SEC Media Days. "They're learning a new system of doing it, but the one thing they have is experience and been on the field and been through a lot. So a lot of other players on the team look up to them. A lot of players in the program look up to them because they're guys that played out there on the field. They're guys that have played in SEC Championship games."

Ivey started in all of Florida's game last season, playing nine games at left tackle and two at left guard. The senior lineman was named to the Second Team All-SEC by the league's Coaches and the AP, while garnering Third Team All-SEC honors by Athlon sports.

"A guy like Martez has done an amazing job since we've gotten there," said Mullen about the Apopka native. "He's reshaped his body. When I talked to him, he's healthy. He feels good about himself and where he's at. And I've seen him work and improve. He might not be the most outspoken, vocal guy in the room, but he's a guy that -- when he made a decision to come back for his senior year, he's a guy that has come in and bought and done everything we've asked him to do from day one."

Jefferson is a three-year starter that played in all 11 games for the Gators last year, starting in eight at defensive end. The senior recorded 47 tackles, which ranked fourth on the team, while also leading in tackles-for-loss (13.5 for 38 yards) and sacks (4.5 for 14 yards). He also amassed one pass breakup and six quarterback hurries.

"I think he is a guy that a lot of the players look to as a leader," said Mullen about Jefferson. "He is working on leadership skills and ability, and trying to do things the right way for us and trying to grow and mature into that player that he needs to be. It is a great experience for him to have to be under the spotlight a little bit and takes some pressure. It will be a great learning experience."

Reese is on four preseason watch lists after last season's performance. He led the team in tackles (102) and finished second on the team in tackles-for-loss (10). In addition, he recorded 1.5 sacks, one interception and one quarterback hurry in 2017.

The winner will be announced at the Werner Enterprises Outland Trophy Awards Dinner on Jan. 9, while the annual Bronko Nagurski Trophy Banquet, is slated for Dec. 3.