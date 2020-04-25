OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

In addition to the trio of selections on Day 3, Florida had three more players sign deals as undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Josh Hammond is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive tackle Adam Shuler landed with the Arizona Cardinals and punter Tommy Townsend joined the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Hammond’s signing was reported by the Associated Press, while Shuler and Townsend announced their news on Twitter.

“Proud to announce that I will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs! So excited to be starting the next chapter with the Chiefs organization,” Townsend wrote. Shuler, meanwhile, simply tweeted, “We going to Arizona.”

Hammond, the younger brother of former Florida WR Frankie Hammond, hauled in 87 catches for 1,138 receiving yards (13.1 avg.) and six touchdowns in 49 appearances, including 31 starts. He had a pair of huge plays as a senior, snagging a season-high 65-yard pass on the game-winning drive against Miami and securing Florida’s victory at Kentucky with a 76-yard touchdown run.

Townsend, the younger brother of former UF punter Johnny Townsend, transferred from Tennessee. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2018 and 2019, holding the school record for most yards by a punter in a single game (432 yds on 9 punts). Townsend averaged 44.8 yards per punt for his career and dropped 44 of his 93 attempts (47.3 percent) inside the 20-yard line.

Shuler was a two-year graduate transfer from West Virginia, making 23 starts in 26 appearances. He finished with 69 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks at UF. Shuler garnered second-team All-Big 12 Freshman accolades with the Mountaineers and finished his college career with 139 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks over 62 games played.

Florida linebacker David Reese II is another undrafted free agent who could sign a deal, along with center Nick Buchanan, defensive lineman Luke Ancrum and safety Jeawon Taylor.