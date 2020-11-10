The X-factor for Florida's offense against Georgia was the wheel route.

UGA's defense had no answer for Florida's running backs along the sidelines and the Gators took full advantage. When Florida needed a splash play in what was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, Trask found his sure-handed tailbacks.

Down 14-7, UF's senior quarterback hit Malik Davis for a 22-yard gain on a second-and-14 that helped spark a game-tying touchdown drive. Florida coach Dan Mullen wasted no time going back to that play later in the half when Nay'Quan Wright got past the defense for a 50-yard catch-and-run, setting up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Trask to Kyle Pitts on the next play which knotted the game at 21.

“Well, we go to what works,” receiver Trevon Grimes said. “If Coach sees a matchup that he likes, he's going to attack it. And that's what he does with all the players, he puts them in a position.

“So early in the game, we saw that the wheel routes and all this stuff was working, and we just kept executing it. It was a big role in gaining huge chunk-yard plays, so that helped us out a lot.”

Overall, the trio of Davis, Wright and Dameon Pierce combined for 10 grabs and 212 yards through the air. Trask has made a healthy habit out of targeting his running backs, dating back to last season with Lamical Perine. Having those options out of the backfield makes Florida's passing game even harder to neutralize for opposing defenses.

“I mean, we never had any doubt in our mind that we’d lose production in the passing game as far as running backs go," Trask said. "These guys were here last year with Perine and we saw them make plays in practice all the time. Now, it’s just the next-man-up mentality. You’ve got these guys in the game making plays and now the world can see it.”

Trask has a multitude of weapons at his disposal when it comes to the wide receivers and tight ends, but when things aren't open down field, he has the football IQ to take what the defense gives him. It's even easier when all of your running backs in Pierce (six catches, 89 yards and a touchdown), Davis (15 catches for 255 yards) and Wright (six catches, 127 yards and a touchdown) have great hands to complement their running ability.

On Saturday against Arkansas, especially if Pitts has to be held out, expect those numbers to inflate even more. Georgia outrushed the Gators last Saturday, but their trio of backs finished with 300 yards on 39 total touches and broke a 14-year rushing battle trend in the rivalry.

“That’s a good day for them,” Mullen said of his running backs on Saturday. "I know everybody says whoever runs for the most yards wins, but maybe it’s whoever’s running backs gets the most yards wins.

“Those are the matchups. Kyle Trask does a great job. He’s not going to force the ball. If they’re going to bracket and take away and double people, he’s going to go to who you’re not bracketing or double-covering.”