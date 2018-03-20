Tuesday marked the third day of Florida Gators football spring practice and coaches are starting to get a feel for the strengths of their players as well as the strides that still need to be made. A trio of coaches—defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coach John Hevesy—spoke with the media following practice to give insight as to the progress of their respective units.

Todd Grantham-Defensive Coordinator

Grantham’s defense has earned him recognition across the country as the captain of one of the stingiest units in college football. It comes not from forcing a complex playbook on his athletes, but instead installing habits before schemes. “I think talent is important but at the same time you know you have to have the habitual traits needed both in your effort, in your energy, both in your fundamentals and that’s the key to playing good defense is playing as a unit. It’s playing as one, it’s putting in the preparation needed to do those things so talent’s only one part of it. I mean there’s a lot of other things involved in being, you know a Top 10 defense and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a few of those teams. And I think the biggest thing is, is playing as a unit and just honestly developing the habitual traits to play every play the way it needs to play and play the standard we want.” It’s still early on and it takes 40 days to adapt a habit, but he sees the signs of the correct ones being created. “I like our energy on the field, I like our willingness to do things correctly and I like our willingness to develop the habitual traits needed to be a successful defense, a successful team. I think we got talent, I think it’s a matter of developing the consistency needed to be the kind of team that we can be and think that we’re moving in the right direction. Obviously day 3 we’re not where we need to be but I certainly like our attitude, I like our effort, I like our energy. I like that we’re early to meetings, we’re early to practice and we just got to keep working and grinding.” Grantham has done one instillation per day so his defense has no where near a full playbook just yet. His goal for the spring though is to teach them the basic concepts that they will then build game plans off of in the fall. There are however a few logistics becoming clear. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will play at nickel and Grantham will use that nickel scheme “most of the time.” Moving CGJ to that fifth defensive back spot was a simple matter of putting the best players on coverage according to Grantham. “You need a guy that has some stout and some strength. He can cover in the slot, he is going to set the edge on the bubble which is more like a safety; he is a good blitzer coming off the edge. I mean he does multiple things. He could play corner for us but it's a matter of getting out best 11 players on the field, it's a matter of putting him at nickel.” On the front, Grantham will cross train players to create depth especially at tackle. In the NFL his defenses dressed five for games so that seems to be his minimum and he says the team has talent to create plenty of depth at the position. His schemes base package puts three big guys on the line while the nickel package plays two and a hybrid. Having a constant rotation will be important though and the reasoning is simple: having guys ready when needed. “I really do believe you got to play a lot of front guys. And to get to where we want to go, you gotta win a lot of games and to win games that means you gotta have pass rush in the 4th quarter which means you gotta have guys fresh. So the front in general, you need to have enough depth so you can rotate guys so you can keep them fresh so we can finish the game in the 4th quarter.”

Billy Gonzales-Wide Receiver Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator

Gonzales, like Mullen, is returning to Gainesville after he spent a stint here with Mullen and Urban Meyer from 2005-2009. It was the last time the unit was truly productive with guys like Percy Harvin and Brandon James. While Gonzales isn’t trying to duplicate their play, he is looking for the attitude. It’s the attitude that is missing from those who are returning from the 2017 squad and what he is now looking to establish in his guys. “There’s a lack of production from last year. Coming back experience level, the whole group I’ve got coming back is four touchdowns. We’ve got a lot of work to go. I went through some statistics and I think it was ‘08, ‘09, the last time I was here, the unit put up 39 touchdowns, so there’s a major difference between the two. “I’m not saying we have to have that right now, but it’s about developing that type of attitude of where we need to be. That will get better. We’ll continue to grow through spring. It’s trying to establish play-making ability. First and foremost, find out what guys can make plays, what guys can give us that deep threat and what guys can kind of have that little wiggle. From our standpoint, making a big play, it’s about the person. Can he make somebody miss after he catches the ball? We have to do a good job evaluating guys and putting them in the right situations so they can do that.” He is doing this in two ways and both are the focus of spring ball: grading on every little detail and improving separation. For the little details, Gonzales grades his players and then shares those grades with the unit. “They get graded every day. They get graded on every snap that they rep, whether they did their job or didn’t, whether they had a big play or a missed assignment. At the end of the day, we want to have winning performances by the players. They get graded every day on that…we have a grade sheet, hand it to everybody. Everybody sees each other’s grades. It’s kind of your worth to the program. We’ve seen them in conditioning. Everybody looks good in conditioning. This is the University of Florida, they should look good, they should be able to run, they should be able to play, they should be able to come out of a break. What separates guys out here is being able to catch the ball. On the perimeter, can they catch a ball, a contested ball. I’m out here with my son, he shouldn’t drop a ball playing catch with me right now. It’s the contested catch when someone is on top of me. I don’t want to hear, ‘Hey, coach, he’s holding me.’ Good players don’t get held. That’s kind of what it is. Can they get off, can they separate and can they make the contested catch? We’ve focusing on that right now.” To get to that perimeter, Gonzales is pushing his guys to learn how to break free; that’s where press becomes important. “I want to be able to separate. In order to be a great receiver, you’ve got to be able to get off the line of scrimmage with press. If you can’t get off the line of scrimmage… in this conference, you’re going to see a lot of man-to-man. If you can’t get off the line of scrimmage, you have no chance to play. Two is you’ve got to be able to separate. That’s where it comes in, there’s a lot of technique work being able to separate in and out of breaks with techniques and top ends. So we’re putting a high level of emphasis in being able to separate at the top ends of our routes from the defenders.” There’s still a lot of practice left, but a few guys have impressed Gonzales right away by work ethic and their play making ability. One’s he mentioned specifically were transfer Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Kadarius Toney and Josh Hammond.

John Hevesy-Offensive Line Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator

Up front on the offense, Hevesy is on his third day of instillation but still looking to coach fundamentals first and foremost. It will take a while though.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, brother. We got a ways to go. We got a ways to go. Again, I think they are buying into it. But it’s just, again, it’s like anything. You need to do it 10,000 times before it’s perfected. So we are on about 300. So we got a ways to go.” He says there haven’t been missed assignments on the inside while there have been a few on the border. He is using practice right now though have players take as many reps as possible and then corrects mistakes from film and has them show the corrections in practice the following day. One major point of emphasis while creating these fundamentals is correcting the perpetual offside jumps, which plagued the offensive line last season. “My biggest think with them is discipline. I can’t stand offside and we’ve done it too many times. We did it about five times today, which that’s just mental discipline and focus on what you have to do. We have to pay attention, we have to be on things, and that takes no talent to listen to the cadence. But there’s enough there to work with. Now it’s just a matter of who is going to step up with all the things we’re working on.” While Hevesy watches the line of scrimmage he sees the impact of several players. With the running backs, he says they are all still learning but he’s been impressed with “their movements, how they find holes and see holes, their speed, their explosiveness, which has been a positive so far.” He also sees quarterback Feleipe Franks stepping up in a leadership role especially at the line. And while early enrollee Emory Jones is still adapting to that part of the game, Hevesy has seen characteristics that lend themselves to a promising future. “He’s a high school kid coming in just calm, cool and collected a little bit. Not panicking. You see him in there trying to make his reads, trying to do things. Everything is a little slower than it is for the two older guys that have been around for at least college football. But to me, just impressed with how he’s handled his mannerisms in the huddle. On the line of scrimmage, he’s done a very good job.” The Gators will practice again on Thursday before the Saturday practice, which is again open to the public.