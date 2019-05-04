Turning the Page: What's next at RB for the Gators?
While it was somewhat expected, Dan Mullen and the Gators witnessed reality set in on Friday afternoon when five-star running back DeMarkcus Bowman served up a commitment to Clemson.
The Gators have been quite successful with reeling in the can't-miss prospects at Lakeland (Fla.) High, but losing out on Bowman, the 16th-ranked player overall, is certainly a blow to their big board.
With that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at UF's additional options in the offensive backfield now that Bowman is off the market.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news