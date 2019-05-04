News More News
Turning the Page: What's next at RB for the Gators?

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

While it was somewhat expected, Dan Mullen and the Gators witnessed reality set in on Friday afternoon when five-star running back DeMarkcus Bowman served up a commitment to Clemson.

The Gators have been quite successful with reeling in the can't-miss prospects at Lakeland (Fla.) High, but losing out on Bowman, the 16th-ranked player overall, is certainly a blow to their big board.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at UF's additional options in the offensive backfield now that Bowman is off the market.

