Turnovers and impotent offense doom Gators in blowout loss

After a week of constant questioning about Florida’s nine-week quarterback controversy, neither gunslinger proved adept in challenging Georgia’s historically excellent defense.

Anthony Richardson received his long-awaited starting debut under center for the Gators, but the transformative impact many expected to see out of the redshirt freshman failed to materialize — Richardson threw a pair of costly interceptions and coughed up a fumble that set up Georgia’s second-quarter onslaught.

Ultimately, Richardson left the game with a third-quarter injury and now-backup Emory Jones could only manage a lone touchdown, as the Gators fell to Georgia in an embarrassing 34-7 defeat Saturday afternoon.

Georgia looked poised to start the rout from the opening series of the game, as a series of gashing runs and strong passes from quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs near the UF redzone virtually untouched. However, after a couple of stout defensive possessions and an awkward intentional grounding penalty, the Gators escaped unscathed after UGA missed a 46-yard field goal.

Both offenses trotted out former backups into the starting quarterback role that looked underwhelming through the first quarter. The teams combined for five straight punts after Georgia’s field goal miss, as each quarterback made a number of poor throws and glaring interceptions.

Florida finally found some consistency on its third drive, as a lengthy Dameon Pierce run advanced the Gators into Georgia territory for the first time Saturday afternoon. However, after two straight incompletions from Richardson stalled the Gators drive, Jace Christmann missed a 51-yard field goal of his own to cap off a remarkably even first quarter.

The Bulldogs drew first blood in the second quarter after a lengthy, six-minute drive powered by a number of impressive rushes from Zamir White. Florida’s defense once again found resolve near the goal line though as the Gators busted through the UGA offensive line on back-to-back plays to force a 21-yard chip shot.

UF followed with the best drive of the half, marching all the way down to the Georgia 31 before Richardson took a costly sack that led to a turnover on downs. Still, after Rashad Torrence II picked off a poor Bennett pass, the Gators, trailing 3-0, had an opportunity to take a surprise lead into halftime.

However, Florida’s offense completely imploded thereafter as Anthony Richardson fumbled on his own 11 yard line after an eight-yard rush, which Georgia punched into the endzone on the next play to take a 10-0 lead.

Richardson turned the ball over after two plays once again on the following possession, throwing a deflected pass that was hauled in right around the Florida 30-yard line. Once again, Georgia would capitalize at the first opportunity, with Bennett firing a beautiful, 33-yard pass to the left corner of the endzone.

And finally, after driving near midfield and hoping to offer some resistance to Georgia domination, RIchardson failed to pick up Nakobe Dean lurking in the flat. Dean jumped in front of the receiver, snagged the ball and dashed 50 yards into the endzone to extend Georgia’s lead to 24-0.

Florida’s defense, which had looked respectable before the spree of turnovers, continued to limit the Georgia offense and allowed just a field goal in the third quarter. The Gators also faced the prospect of getting shut out for the first time since 1988, as Jace Christmann shanked a 24-yard field goal to keep the margin at 27-0.

Ultimately, Jones surged into the endzone for a five-yard quarterback keeper, and White bounced to the outside for Georgia and rushed into the endzone from 45 yards out to bring the game to the final 34-7 scoreline.

