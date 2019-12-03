It had been rumored that Derek Wingo was a strong candidate to receive a fifth star by Rivals' National Recruiting Team, and now it's official, Florida fans. The updated Rivals100 was released to the public on Tuesday afternoon, with multiple Florida commits being awarded spots as well, with Wingo obviously included as a five-star prospect. OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!

Wingo, a product of powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, climbed 16 spots and is now labeled as the 19th-ranked player overall regardless of position. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound inside linebacker was previously committed to Penn State and then flipped his commitment to the Gators in late June. The likes of Todd Grantham and Christian Robinson have been pushing all the right buttons with Wingo and his family, with no drama surrounding his recruitment whatsoever. Multiple staff members, including Dan Mullen, are scheduled to stop by St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday as well. Wingo, who is officially visiting the Gators this weekend, will be making everything official during the early signing period but will be graduating high school next year. "Linebackers don't come more athletic than the hyper-nimble Wingo, a middle linebacker with a gymnast's agility. He's as versatile a defender as there is in this class and can seemingly do it all. "The Florida commit is the leader of one of the best high school defenses in the country and has long proven his game holds up against top-flight competition. His combination of size and quickness is extremely rare." -- Rob Cassidy, Florida Recruiting Analyst