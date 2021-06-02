Two former Gators named to Hall of Fame ballot

Former Florida defensive tackle Brad Culpepper and running back Errict Rhett are among 78 player candidates named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

This marks Culpepper's third time on the ballot, while Rhett makes his first appearance.

Culpepper was a member of Florida's first SEC Champion football team in 1991 and was inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2001. Culpepper set a school record with 21.5 tackles for a loss in his senior season and finished with 47.5 over his career. Culpepper was a 10th round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 1992.

Rhett was a First Team All-American and the first player in FBS history to rush for more than 4,100 yards and catch more than 140 passes in a career. Rhett was a three-time All-SEC selection twice led the conference in rushing and is Florida's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,163) and carries (873). He was named the 1994 Sugar Bowl MVP after rushing for three touchdowns and 105 yards on 25 carries in a win over West Virginia.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2022 season.