Two Gator Gymnasts Claim SEC Weekly Honors





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two Gators - Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello - claim Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honors at the end of week six in the 2023 season.





Thomas is the SEC Gymnast of the Week and DiCello is the SEC Freshman of the Week. Thomas' 10.0 on the balance beam was her 24th perfect mark of her career and she equaled the nation's all-around high (39.825) in Florida's win Friday versus then No. 15 Missouri.





This is Thomas' 17th SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of her career and third weekly honor of 2023 (Week 1 & 4 Specialist Gymnast). DiCello's uneven bars 10.0 is the nation's only perfect mark by a freshman on any event this season.





Her all-around total Friday (39.75) leads the nation's freshmen. This is DiCello's fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor of her career and fifth weekly honor (Week 2 Specialist).





Trinity Thomas - SEC Gymnast of the Week:

* Matched nation's season high all-around (39.825) versus Missouri

* All-around win was the 28th as a Gator - making her Florida's career leader

* Second balance beam 10.0 of season (fifth of career on beam) No. 4 all-time with 24 career 10.0s

* Joins teammate Leanne Wong and Auburn's Sunisa Lee as 2023 10.0 leaders with four each

* Shared floor exercise win (9.975) with Wong and Sloane Blakely

* Leads UF with 16 event titles in 2023

* In Feb. 13 Road to National rankings, No. T1 all-around (39.725 average), No. 1 floor (9.96 avg), No. T3 bars (9.958 avg), No. T4 vault (9.925 avg), No. 12 beam (9.915 avg).





Kayla DiCello - SEC Freshman of the Week:

* Uneven bars 10.0 is nation's first by a freshman for any event

* 39.75 all-around leads the nation's 2023 freshmen. Second to teammate Trinity Thomas vs Missouri

* Set or equaled every event best versus Missouri.

* Reset collegiate balance beam best for second consecutive week, raising to 9.975

* In Feb. 13 Road to National ranking, No. 12 all-around (39.55 average), No. T6 bars (9.933 avg), No. T3 beam (9.929 avg)





UP NEXT FOR THE GATORS:

The nation's top dual meet of the weekend - No. 2 Florida at No. 8 Louisiana State - is next for the Gators. This is the fifth consecutive season that the dual between these two SEC programs is the nation's top meet of the weekend.