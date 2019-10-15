The hype continues for Florida basketball this season.

Mike White's men, who has been touted as a possible final four team this year, were voted to finish second in the Southeastern Conference by a group of media members in Birmingham, Ala.

Two of Florida's players also received recognition with both Kerry Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard earning All-Conference honors.

Nembhard is coming into his sophomore season as a Gator. He started every game for UF last season and averaged 8 points and 5.4 assists per game. He was picked onto the Second Team All-SEC.

Meanwhile, Blackshear is a new face on the team. The Virginia Tech grad transfer joined Florida this summer and was picked as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and named to the First Team All-SEC. In his final season as a Hokie, Blackshear averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Florida will tip off its season on Nov. 5 against North Florida.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida,

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas



12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt















