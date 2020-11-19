GatorsTerritory

Special to Gators Territory.

Keyontae Johnson and Scottie Lewis landed on the 2020-21 Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams, as announced by the league on Thursday.

Johnson was voted to the Preseason First Team after a sophomore campaign where he posted team-highs in points (14.1) and steals (38), en route to 2019-20 Coaches First Team and AP Second Team All-SEC accolades. On Nov. 12, the junior was voted by select media as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and a First Team honoree.

Lewis, a member of last year's SEC All-Freshman Team, averaged 8.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game over 30 contests in 2019-20. The Hazlet, N.J. native became the first guard ever to lead Florida in blocked shots (36), while also posting 10 double-digit scoring games in his first collegiate season.

Florida joins Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee with multiple selections on the coaches' teams.

The duo has also been named to various watch lists throughout the preseason as Lewis was one of 20 players in the country named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List, while Johnson has earned spots on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year Trophy Watch Lists.

Lewis, Johnson and Florida will hit the hardwood next week inside Mohegan Sun Arena against UMass Lowell on Nov. 25 and Virginia on Nov. 27 at Basketball Hall of Fame's Bubbleville. The Gators continue their non-conference slate at Oklahoma on Dec. 2 before playing host to Stetson in their home opener on Dec. 6. SEC play will begin with a trip to Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.