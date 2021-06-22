OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The Gators hosted a slew of high-caliber targets in the month of June, including four-star safety Tre Donaldson, who made the short trip to Gainesville just days after the dead period was lifted.

“Everything is going good; we communicate a lot. Nothing has really changed," Donaldson told GT's Corey Bender.