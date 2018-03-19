-----
-----
The No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch plans on taking several visits over the next month, including what he hopes to be Sunshine State stops to Florida and Florida State.
For now, the Gators aren't mentioned as being much of a threat for him, but his cousin Marlon Dunlap has transferred to UF and will see the field as a defensive tackle this fall.
New Augusta (Miss.) Perry Central 6-foot-4, 260 pound defensive end Jaren Handy has decommitted from LSU and has Florida as one of the programs he wants to take a visit to this spring.
------
