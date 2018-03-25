Inside the Gators takes a closer look at some of the Florida targets who were in attendance for Sunday's Orlando Under Armour Camp.
NEWS & NOTES
* One time Florida commit Marcus Tillman, who was singled out as one of the top performers at the camp, said that the main reason he decommitted to Florida was because of the coaching change, but that doesn't mean that the Gators aren't very much in the picture. He said that his developing relationship with UF linebackers coach Christian Robinson is one of main reasons that the Gators are still in good shape. He plans on visiting Florida for their spring game in April.
* Miami wide out commit Jeremiah Payton said that he plans on taking all five of his official visits to out-of-state schools in order to be able to go to places he hasn't been to before. Though he grew up a Florida fan, Payton said the Gators 2017 season and the change over in coaching staffs helped him to decide on Miami. Florida wide out coach Billy Gonzales is still in contact with him though, but not as frequently as some other programs.
* Auburndale (Fla.) defensive end Loyd Summerall gave opposing offensive linemen fits most of the day because of his burst off the line. He said he measured in at 6-foot-5 - 1/2, 208-pounds. He just visited Miami and wants to see Florida this spring. While he may not come from 'The Muck' he knows a thing or two about chasing rabbits. The defensive linemen ran a drill called hunter v. rabbit - where they were separated by a couple of yards and the trail lineman, the hunter, had to catch the lead lineman, the rabbit before they completed a circle. Summerall won each match-up regardless of whether he was the hunter or the rabbit. His speed and explosion were unmatched among the defensive linemen.
* It is always interesting to see how different a 'fan' views a prospect compared to how the coaching staff actually views him. While for the most part the Gator Nation is head over heels in love with former Florida commit, Dunnellon (Fla.) wide out Maurice Goolsby, he said that the reason Florida isn't in his top five is that the Gators aren't recruiting him. He visited Florida State on Saturday, and said that the Seminoles sit atop his top five. He said he has/had interest in the Gators and Hurricanes, but neither school is pursuing him.
* Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen safety Brendan Gant was invited to the Under Armour All-American Bowl because he was nominated personally by Deion Sanders. Though he is committed to Alabama, Gant said he will be visiting Florida this spring.
* Lakeland (Fla.) tight end Keon Zipperer dominated on the day. He didn't earn an invite to the Under Armour Bowl simply because he has already been invited. He doesn't look to be in 'in-season' playing shape, but his combination of size and speed gave defensive backs fits all day. It is just too big of a mismatch for them to handle him in a one-on-one setting. He said he will be visiting Florida again this spring.
FLORIDA COMMIT GRIFFIS TALKING TO IMG TEAMMATE ABOUT GATORS
Although he is still recovering from a fracture in his right foot, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Briton Allen was in attendance as a spectator at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Orlando. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back spoke to Inside the Gators about he and Florida stand when it comes to recruiting.
According to him, at this point, Allen's only contact with Florida in the past couple of months has been mainly picture edits he has received from the school. Allen had heard from Florida, specifically defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, before the dead period in February telling him that they like his style of play.
"[Grantham] was the one who told me how he liked the way I play and how I'm aggressive," Allen said. "He actually used to coach my defensive backs coach [at Virginia Tech]."
Despite having minimal contact with the Gators' coaching staff, Allen said that recent IMG transfer and 2020 Florida commit Josh Griffis has made a pitch to him."That's my friend. He's a dog," Allen said of Griffis. "He says he likes [Florida]. I asked him about it and he said I should make that move. He's a good guy."
Allen wants to take a visit to Florida soon, but he does not have anything set in stone at the moment.
The top three schools he has been hearing from the most are Ohio State, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
UA STANDOUT WOULD LIKE TO HEAR MORE FROM FLORIDA
At 6-foot-1, 265-pounds, Apopka (Fla.) Weikiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis may not have optimal size, but he still holds 26 offers, including ones from the likes of Miami, Ohio State, Florida State and Florida.
Davis, who performed well enough Sunday to be invited to the Under Armour All-America Game, said that he has not heard much from Florida's coaching staff. In fact, he said that he has not been in touch with them since he last visited the school in January.
The three-star prospect would not list the top five schools he's considering, but Davis said that Miami, Ohio State and Clemson will definitely be in play for his services.
As for the home-state Gators, in order for Florida to make a move up on his list, Davis said that they just needed to communicate more.
Davis, who was scheduled to visit Florida for a Jr. Day earlier this year but didn't make it, was asked if he wants to visit Florida in the spring.
His reply, "We'll see."
CAMP STANDOUTS
2019 Under Armour All-America Game Invites
* Jeremiah Payton – Jacksonville (Fla.) Fletcher wide receiver
* Tyler Davis – Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive lineman
* Rian Davis – Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva linebacker
* Brendan Grant - Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen safety
2019 Future 50 Invites
* Jalen Rivers – Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf offensive lineman
* Timothy Smith – Sebastian (Fla.) River defensive lineman
Big Man Challenge Winner
* Dustyn Hall – Charlotte (Fla.) offensive lineman
* Darius Washington – West Florida (Fla.) offensive lineman
* Raymond Cutts - Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive lineman
Top performers by position at the Orlando camp
* Leonard Manuel - wide receiver
* Carson Beck - quarterback
* Travis Jay - safety
* Marcus Tillman -linebacker
Raymond Collins - offensive tackle
Lloyd Summerall - defensive end
Tarian Lee Jr. - linebacker
Raymond Cutts defensive end
Charlie Dean - quarterback
Brian Maurer - quarterback
Renardo Green - cornerback
Timmy McClain - quarterback
Corbin Gibson - wide receiver