* One time Florida commit Marcus Tillman, who was singled out as one of the top performers at the camp, said that the main reason he decommitted to Florida was because of the coaching change, but that doesn't mean that the Gators aren't very much in the picture. He said that his developing relationship with UF linebackers coach Christian Robinson is one of main reasons that the Gators are still in good shape. He plans on visiting Florida for their spring game in April.

* Miami wide out commit Jeremiah Payton said that he plans on taking all five of his official visits to out-of-state schools in order to be able to go to places he hasn't been to before. Though he grew up a Florida fan, Payton said the Gators 2017 season and the change over in coaching staffs helped him to decide on Miami. Florida wide out coach Billy Gonzales is still in contact with him though, but not as frequently as some other programs.

* Auburndale (Fla.) defensive end Loyd Summerall gave opposing offensive linemen fits most of the day because of his burst off the line. He said he measured in at 6-foot-5 - 1/2, 208-pounds. He just visited Miami and wants to see Florida this spring. While he may not come from 'The Muck' he knows a thing or two about chasing rabbits. The defensive linemen ran a drill called hunter v. rabbit - where they were separated by a couple of yards and the trail lineman, the hunter, had to catch the lead lineman, the rabbit before they completed a circle. Summerall won each match-up regardless of whether he was the hunter or the rabbit. His speed and explosion were unmatched among the defensive linemen.

* It is always interesting to see how different a 'fan' views a prospect compared to how the coaching staff actually views him. While for the most part the Gator Nation is head over heels in love with former Florida commit, Dunnellon (Fla.) wide out Maurice Goolsby, he said that the reason Florida isn't in his top five is that the Gators aren't recruiting him. He visited Florida State on Saturday, and said that the Seminoles sit atop his top five. He said he has/had interest in the Gators and Hurricanes, but neither school is pursuing him.

* Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen safety Brendan Gant was invited to the Under Armour All-American Bowl because he was nominated personally by Deion Sanders. Though he is committed to Alabama, Gant said he will be visiting Florida this spring.

* Lakeland (Fla.) tight end Keon Zipperer dominated on the day. He didn't earn an invite to the Under Armour Bowl simply because he has already been invited. He doesn't look to be in 'in-season' playing shape, but his combination of size and speed gave defensive backs fits all day. It is just too big of a mismatch for them to handle him in a one-on-one setting. He said he will be visiting Florida again this spring.



