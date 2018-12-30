UA Game: Five-star WR eyeing January trip to the Swamp?
Before he even kicked off 10th-grade year, George Pickens was verbally committed to Auburn. As a senior getting ready to wrap up high school in a few months, the five-star wideout has kept his comm...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news