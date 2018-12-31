ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Gators are slated to host a handful of blue-chip prospects during the weekend of Jan. 11, but lists are rarely finalized two weeks out and GatorsTerritory learned that on Sunday evening.

Charles Moore, a four-star defensive lineman who is committed to Mississippi State, says he will be traveling down to the Swamp once the dead period is officially in the books.

The versatile defender has been listing Florida as an official visit destination for several months, but just recently took that next step by securing a date with Dan Mullen's staff.