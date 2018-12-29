Last week, the Florida Gators completed a sweep of their three targets at Lakeland High School.

On the first day of early signing period, Dreadnaught teammates Deyavie Hammond, Keon Zipperer and Lloyd Summerall all announced their decisions to sign with UF.

For Hammond, the Gators had been the favorite to land him for a while, with Florida State being a distant second. At the Under Armour All-American Media Day, Hammond told GatorsTerritory that his official visit to the school a couple of weeks ago sealed the deal for him and his family.