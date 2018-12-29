If all goes as planned, Arjei Henderson, the nation's 88th-ranked player overall on Rivals, will be journeying out to the University of Florida at some point prior to National Signing Day.

The Texas native opted to reopen his recruitment in late November, and immediately flashed interest in the Gators with a simple tweet, which resulted in GatorsTerritory reaching out for the latest.

With the home stretch approaching, Henderson says Florida State, Penn State, LSU and Georgia are some additional suitors under heavy consideration.