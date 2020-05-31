University of Florida administration officials, coaches and current and former players all spoke out in recent days amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice, prompted by the killing of George Floyd last Monday.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter four days after pinning his knee for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed, unarmed and repeatedly said he couldn't breathe before losing consciousness. Chauvin and the other three arresting officers were fired the next day.

Florida president Kent Fuchs, who strongly condemned white supremacist Richard Spencer in 2017 when he spoke at UF, posted a video to Twitter on Friday night calling for an end to police brutality and racism aimed at African Americans.

"Our hearts and our spirits are heavy as we grieve the needless police killing of George Floyd and other killings around the country due to racism, ignorance and hate. I condemn these acts of violence and share in the anger, the frustration and the sorrow felt by so many. The killing in Minneapolis brings to the fore the racism, injustice and violence that so often are directed at and experienced by African Americans," said Fuchs, who encouraged Gator Nation to consider their actions and how they can effect positive change on these issues.