UF ATHLETICS: Gator Talk Spring Schedule Announced. The first of six spring episodes will air Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The spring schedule for Gator Talk opens on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., live from The Keys at Celebration Pointe. Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley this Thursday to open the show's spring slate.

Six episodes will air throughout January, February and March, with four different UF head coaches set to join the program, including Jenny Rowland (gymnastics), Tim Walton (softball) and Kevin O'Sullivan (baseball) in addition to Golden, who will make three in-season appearances in addition to his preseason appearance last Oct. 17.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator athletics. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App

All episodes will air live from The Keys at Celebration Pointe from 7-8 p.m.

Spring 2023 Gator Talk Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 5 Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden

Thursday, Jan. 12 Gymnastics head coach Jenny Rowland

Thursday, Jan. 26 Softball head coach Tim Walton

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan

Thursday, Feb. 16 Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden

Thursday, March 2 Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden