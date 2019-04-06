Alabama-based prospect Javion Cohen is not even two weeks removed from teaming up with South Carolina, but that hasn't prevented additional schools from extending offers and continuing to serve up recruiting pitches of their own.

Cohen, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior who checks in as the 58th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, recently scooped up an offer from the Florida Gators and has somewhat of a familiarity with Dan Mullen's staff as well.