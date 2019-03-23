Along with welcoming a multitude of 2020 prospects on campus, Dan Mullen’s staff received a visit from a familiar face on Saturday.

Former Gators pledge Anthony Richardson made his way to UF for the first time since reopening his recruitment following last month’s junior day.

While Richardson is not a stranger to the school, this most recent trip allowed him to witness the football team as they continued their second week of spring practice.

The three-star dual-threat quarterback was all smiles with GatorsTerritory as he recapped the visit and his time around the staff.