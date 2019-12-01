UF commit Issiah Walker recaps OV to Florida, ready to enroll in January
A laundry list of prospects poured into the Swamp on Saturday night to watch Florida's regular season finale against Florida State.
Highlighting the crop of recruits in attendance for the rivalry matchup were six official visitors, with a couple of them being UF commits: Issiah Walker and Rashad Torrence.
OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear
For Walker, this marked his second trip to the Swamp since announcing his commitment to the Gators on Oct. 5 as he was also in attendance for their 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt last month.
The four-star offensive lineman spoke to GatorsTerritory about returning to Gainesville and the message he received from the program during his official.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news