UF commit Issiah Walker recaps OV to Florida, ready to enroll in January

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
A laundry list of prospects poured into the Swamp on Saturday night to watch Florida's regular season finale against Florida State.

Highlighting the crop of recruits in attendance for the rivalry matchup were six official visitors, with a couple of them being UF commits: Issiah Walker and Rashad Torrence.

For Walker, this marked his second trip to the Swamp since announcing his commitment to the Gators on Oct. 5 as he was also in attendance for their 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt last month.

The four-star offensive lineman spoke to GatorsTerritory about returning to Gainesville and the message he received from the program during his official.

