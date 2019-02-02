UF commit Rashad Torrence expects 'good news for the Gators come soon'
Dan Mullen’s staff had a stellar turnout of prospects during Florida’s first junior day of the year.
The program hosted a multitude of highly-ranked targets, with the headliner being Rivals100 running back Demarkcus Bowman. On top of bringing in numerous uncommitted recruits, the Gators welcomed all of their 2020 pledges to campus as well.
For Rashad Torrence, this marked the first time he has made the trek to Gainesville since he announced his commitment to UF back in December.
