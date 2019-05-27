A pair of highly-coveted Florida commits have joined forces with next year’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Four-star prospects Gervon Dexter and Leonard Manuel announced via Twitter on Sunday their decisions to play in the prestigious game on January 4, 2020.

Dexter, UF’s longest-tenured commit in this year’s class, previously committed to the Under Armour All-American Bowl back in February.

A product of Lake Wales (Fla.) High, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Dexter checks in as a Rivals250 prospect and 14th-ranked strong-side defensive end.

For Manuel, the 37th-ranked player overall, this marked the second time he had decided to switch up which game he will be participating in.

The fifth-ranked wideout on Rivals revealed his intentions to play in the All-American Bowl just over a year ago, but then flipped to the UAA game a few days after Dexter’s announcement.

As of right now, there are no other members of Florida’s 2020 class who are committed to either bowl game.

