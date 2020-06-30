GatorsTerritory - UF commits separate themselves at the Perfect Game Jr. National Showcase

Perfect Game hosted their annual Junior National Showcase last week in their complex in Hoover, Alabama. Seven 2022 and 2023 Florida commits were in attendance at the event. On Perfect Game, the Gators have the third-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country, only behind LSU and Virginia. Florida has a total of 12 commits, with six of them included in the top 100. There were plenty of top high school prospects that stood out at Perfect Game’s Junior National Showcase. Some of those that stood out at the event were verbally committed to the University of Florida. Here are three Florida commits that stood out at the Perfect Game National Showcase.

1. 1B/RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr.

Yoel Tejada Jr. is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound first baseman/right-handed pitcher out of North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Florida. On Perfect Game, Tejeda is the 60th-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked first baseman in the country. He’s also the ninth-ranked prospect and second-ranked first baseman in Florida. Tejeda impressed the scouts at the event with his strong arm and projectability. Tejeda tied the showcase record for fastest velocity from first base (94 mph). He also showcased his pitching ability as he topped out at 91 mph with more velocity to come as he matures physically. During the showcase, the switch-hitting rising junior had a monster batting practice as he drove the ball to all fields with power. On the mound, Tejeda was sitting at 87-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph with some sink. He also flashed two secondary pitches that could be plus pitches in the future.

2. C/RHP Luke Heyman

Luke Heyman is a 6-foot-3, 202-pound catcher/right-handed pitcher out of Lake Brantley High School in Longwood, Florida. On Perfect Game, Heyman is the 23rd-ranked prospect and the fourth-ranked catcher in the country. He’s also the fourth-ranked prospect and the top-ranked catcher in Florida. Heyman continued to show scouts why he’s Florida’s top-ranked recruit in their 2022 recruiting class. Heyman is one of the top two-way players in his class. He’s always been known to be a highly ranked catcher but his pitching is starting to get more recognition. The Florida pledge had a great showing on the mound. His fastball was up to 93 mph and threw a changeup with lots of sink in the low 80s. He’s still developing his curveball, but he’ll have a good three-pitch mix in no time. As a catcher, Heyman popped a 1.87, which was tied for third-best at the event. He also threw 85 mph from behind the plate, which was second-best during the PG Jr. National Showcase. At the plate, Heyman showed scouts that he’s improved on his hit tool as drove the ball to right field for a base knock.

3. SS Cade Kurland