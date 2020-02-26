UF continues to beef up its haul in the trenches, reeling in Justus Boone
Commitment No. 12 is now in for Dan Mullen and the University of Florida, as Justus Boone announced his intention to relocate to Gainesville next year.
A product of Sumter (S.C.) High School, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Boone was in attendance for UF's blowout victory against Vanderbilt, and will be returning to Gainesville for the talent-loaded junior day on March 7 as well.
"It just had everything I wanted," Boone told GatorsTerritory. "It's the school and not too far away from home where my mom couldn't get to me. They also have the major I want to go into. That's the school I want to play for and it's in the SEC too.
"Everything just lined up pretty good for me. It just felt like home to me."
Not one but a trio of Florida coaches have been pushing all the right buttons in recent months. David Cooper, one of the assistant directors of player personnel, continues to lead those conversations on a weekly basis, with Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner continue to make their presence known as well.
"I wouldn't say I favor coach Coop the most, but that's who I talk to the most. He's a pretty funny guy," Boone said. "I just get along and enjoy them whenever I talk to them."
Tabbed as a three-star prospect, Boone says he remains undecided on whether he will become an early enrollee. The 2021 prospect is also a standout on the hardwood and witnessed a whole lot of success as a sophomore, so next year's basketball season will certainly factor into his final decision.
As a junior, Boone racked up 54 tackles, including 31 solo stops, 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and a forced fumble for the 10-1 Fighting Gamecocks.
The out-of-state prospect is also the third defensive line commit in the class, joining Christopher Thomas, Jr. and Tyreak Sapp.
Florida currently checks in with the third-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Rivals.
