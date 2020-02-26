OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

A product of Sumter (S.C.) High School, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Boone was in attendance for UF's blowout victory against Vanderbilt, and will be returning to Gainesville for the talent-loaded junior day on March 7 as well.

Commitment No. 12 is now in for Dan Mullen and the University of Florida, as Justus Boone announced his intention to relocate to Gainesville next year.

"It just had everything I wanted," Boone told GatorsTerritory. "It's the school and not too far away from home where my mom couldn't get to me. They also have the major I want to go into. That's the school I want to play for and it's in the SEC too.

"Everything just lined up pretty good for me. It just felt like home to me."

Not one but a trio of Florida coaches have been pushing all the right buttons in recent months. David Cooper, one of the assistant directors of player personnel, continues to lead those conversations on a weekly basis, with Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner continue to make their presence known as well.

"I wouldn't say I favor coach Coop the most, but that's who I talk to the most. He's a pretty funny guy," Boone said. "I just get along and enjoy them whenever I talk to them."

Tabbed as a three-star prospect, Boone says he remains undecided on whether he will become an early enrollee. The 2021 prospect is also a standout on the hardwood and witnessed a whole lot of success as a sophomore, so next year's basketball season will certainly factor into his final decision.



As a junior, Boone racked up 54 tackles, including 31 solo stops, 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and a forced fumble for the 10-1 Fighting Gamecocks.

The out-of-state prospect is also the third defensive line commit in the class, joining Christopher Thomas, Jr. and Tyreak Sapp.

Florida currently checks in with the third-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Rivals.

