One of the notable names in attendance for Florida's Friday Night Lights event was Rivals250 prospect, Azareyeh Thomas, who recently dished out a top three of Florida, LSU and Georgia Tech is no specific order.

A versatile priority target who is being courted to play in UF's secondary, Thomas spoke with GT's Donovan Keiser and others about his return visit to Gainesville, connection with Jules Montinar, reconnecting with Nick Evers and Julian Humphrey, and much more.