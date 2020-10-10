OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Florida ascended to No. 3 in the polls behind its high-scoring offense, and the Kyle connection has already been the subject of Heisman Trophy talk.

But for all there is to like about that side of the ball, defense wins championships.

Todd Grantham’s unit was dominated in a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M (2-1), which racked up 543 yards on offense and converted 12 of 15 third-down attempts. The Aggies rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth and won the game on Seth Small’s last-second field goal.

“That one stung,” UF linebacker James Houston said. “We had aspirations to go undefeated and go to the playoffs. We still can do that, but that one hurt.”

The Gators (2-1) got plenty of points and passing yards from quarterback Kyle Trask, who threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Linebacker Jeremiah Moon said there’s “no excuse” to lose when the offense scores 38 points.

“Kyle put the defense in the best situation. All we had to do is get off the field on third downs and just run to the ball. And we didn't do that, so it was on defense,” Moon said. “Offense gonna keep doing their thing. They’re carrying us right now, so we gotta step up.”

Florida found the end zone on its first four drives and built a 28-17 advantage. After punting on their opening drive of the second half, the Aggies took the lead on back-to-back touchdowns by Isaiah Spiller, including a 19-yard run on fourth-and 2. He gashed the Gators on the ground for 174 yards on 27 carries.

“Disappointed,” Moon said. “We gotta get off the field, we gotta wrap up, we gotta tackle and we gotta get to the quarterback, and we gotta cover. It’s simple, and we're not doing that right now.”

Following a forced fumble by Brad Stewart, UF went back in front 38-31 with Trask’s fourth touchdown pass to Dameon Pierce. Kadarius Toney had a team-high seven catches for 92 yards and two TDs, while Kyle Pitts made five receptions for 47 yards and a score.

But the Gators secondary had no answer for Aggies receiver Caleb Chapman. He caught nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard bomb to tie up the game. Florida’s Malik Davis fumbled at midfield on the ensuing series and quarterback Kellen Mond brought A&M into field-goal range with his 16-yard pass to Chase Lane on third-and-8.

Mond finished with 338 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing. UF has now allowed a 300-yard passer in three of its last four games after zero in Grantham’s first 25 games.

“You’ve got to make plays and get off the field,” third-year coach Dan Mullen said. “We’re going to reevaluate a lot of things defensively, where we’re at right now. We’re going to evaluate some things with our personnel, where we’re at.

“Our ability to make plays, make sure we have all the right guys at the right position to put us in position to be able to make the plays we need to to get off the field. We can’t give up 12 of 15 conversions in a day and expect to win any game.”