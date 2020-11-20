GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

There's no question Florida has looked the part of a College Football Playoff contender over the last three weeks.

The offense — led by Heisman hopeful Kyle Trask — has scored over 40 points a game during that span, while the defense has made noticeable improvements since giving up 41 points and more than 500 yards at Texas A&M.

Though things have looked better on the defensive side of the ball, the product that third-year coordinator Todd Grantham has been fielding is far from perfect.

Georgia and Arkansas combined for 56 points and 735 yards against the Gators, including three one-play scoring drives of 75 yards or more.

“It’s frustrating,” linebacker Mohamoud Diabate said, “but just like coach Grantham says, you have to let it go and go on to the next play. If you're focusing on what happened the last drive, guess what? Next drive, something similar might happen because you're thinking about the past.

“So, what he really tells us to do, and what we really focus on, is just have a short-term memory when we're in the game, get the corrections from him and then move forward. We don't want to really linger too much on things during the game.”

If you dig deeper into both of those defensive performances and eliminate the aforementioned splash plays, there have been times where UF has looked every part of an elite SEC defense.

After giving up 14 points in the first quarter in Jacksonville, the Gators held UGA to just seven offensive points and 136 total yards the rest of the contest. Florida's defense held Arkansas to 14 yards or less in five drives with three of those resulting in three-and-outs.

“When you give up an explosive play, what it does is it shows you the value of everybody doing their job,” Grantham said. "You need all 11 guys to be on the same page or in the right gap or doing their job, because if you have 10 guys going one way and another guy going another way you can create a seam.

“The good thing is during the course of the game, the plays that were explosive plays actually showed up in the game again, because obviously people are going to repeat those plays and see if you fixed it. And both of the plays that were explosive plays — well, all three of them actually — ended up being either negative-yardage plays or no gain plays. So it’s something that is obviously correctable, it gets down to consistency and making sure you do it right all the time.”

UF will have plenty of opportunities to correct those avoidable mistakes over the next four weeks. Vanderbilt (11th, 10th), Kentucky (10th, 11th), Tennessee (14th, 14th) and LSU (ninth, eighth) all rank among the worst in the SEC in total offense and long scrimmage plays, respectively.

“Everybody on defense has to do their job," UF safety Rashad Torrence II said. "All 11 men doing their job as one, I feel, can stop anybody. We have simple breakdowns in the games and those help the offense create big plays.

“Those big plays, as a defense, and especially this defense, we don’t accept those plays, and it does frustrate us. It just makes us want to go out there and play better and eliminate those plays.”