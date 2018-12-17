While Florida was prepping for their Peach Bowl matchup vs. Michigan later this month, a couple of four-star teammates were on hand to watch them go through their practice on Sunday.

It was Oakleaf’s Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers who traveled up to Gainesville for yet another up-close look at Dan Mullen's program. Afterwards, GatorsTerritory caught up with Williams to recap his afternoon around the team and staff.