The Gators remain No. 3 in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll, but they have some company at that spot.

Georgia is now tied with Florida at 1372 points after its 27-6 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 with 1,380 points, dropping UF to fourth (1,340).

Clemson and Alabama are still the top two teams in both polls, with Notre Dame rounding out the top five. The SEC has seven schools ranked in the top 25, including Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M, Florida's next opponent.

The Aggies (1-1) fell to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 following their 52-24 loss to Alabama. A&M will host the Gators at noon Saturday on ESPN.