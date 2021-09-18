UF foiled by first-quarter mistakes, costly two-point conversion failure

Emory Jones’ indecisiveness, which had been criticised for the two weeks leading into Florida’s matchup against Alabama, ultimately cost the Gators on a vital two-point conversion attempt Saturday.

After narrowing an 18-point deficit to two with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jones held onto a read option far too long, leading the ball into the heart of the Alabama defense and sealing a heartbreaking defeat for UF.

Jones was forced into a sack for Florida’s four-second final possession, and the Crimson Tide escaped the Swamp with a narrow, 31-29 victory over the Gators.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young braved the boisterous Florida faithful from the opening kickoff, completing all three of his passes on a 10-play 75-yard scoring yard drive.

Emory Jones drove the new-look Florida offense onto the Alabama doorstep, but the Gator drive stalled out at the 4-yard line and Mullen’s offense ultimately settled for a Chris Howard chip-shot.

But despite nearly five minutes of rest and a stern talking to from an animated Dan Mullen, the UF defense offered even less resistance on Alabama’s second drive. Young enjoyed a comfortable pocket through the first quarter Saturday, and the Alabama defense thrived in the flats before finding Jahleel Billingsley down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown.

A rout seemed to be in order as Jones threw a late pass into the arms of Alabama defense back Jalyn Armour-Davis. The already electric Crimson Tide offense took advantage of the generous field position, as Young completed a 38-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Brian Robinson Jr.

Florida’s defense grew into the game to stop the bleeding, as the teams traded punts on the following four possessions.

Malik Davis burst into the endzone to cap off Jones’ first impressive scoring drive of the afternoon, running 25 yards for Florida’s first touchdown of the afternoon. Kicker Chris Howard missed the ensuing extra point, an unexpectedly pivotal moment in the game.

After struggling mightily out of the locker room against USF last weekend, Emory Jones looked like a quarterback reborn entering the second half. The junior masterminded a clinical 10-play, 75 yard drive that concluded with a clutch fourth down conversion from Dameon Pierce into the endzone.

With the score narrowed to 21-16, the Gators had a marvelous chance to take over on downs thwarted by the Tide, as Nick Saban’s offense answered with a touchdown drive of their own. And after a special teams fiasco placed the ball on the Florida one-yard line, the momentum appeared to have shifted firmly into Alabama’s court.

However, Emory completed a vital third down conversion to Nay’Quan Wright for breathing room off of the goal line, and the reserve running back powered another touchdown drive for the Gators. Ultimately, Jones held onto the ball for a five-yard touchdown score and brought the score to 28-23.

The Gators defense was faced with another 4th down opportunity, and this time received an assist from the Swamp crowd as the Crimson Tide defense committed a false start. Alabama opted for a field goal, and the Gators took over facing a one-possession, 31-23 deficit.

A pair of unheralded receivers, Trent Wittemore and Keon Zipperer, led the penultimate Florida drive into the redzone, and Malik Davis capped off the move with a 17-yard rushing score. The Gators’ two-point failure further narrowed the score to 31-29, but an Alabama first down bled the clock enough to secure a Crimson Tide victory.

The Gators will return to action Saturday at the Swamp against Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.