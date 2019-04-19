Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas manufactures and delivers top-shelf talent year in and year out, and the class of 2020 is no different.

One of those prospects sitting comfortably on several big boards across the map is 6-foot-5, 290-pound Marlon Martinez, who possesses offers from Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia among others.

Martinez, who is tagged as a three-star prospect, is also fresh off a visit to the University of Florida for the Orange and Blue Game. Dan Mullen's program has yet to reel in a 2020 commitment along the offensive front, but is within striking distance for a flurry of targets, including Martinez.