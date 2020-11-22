Florida men's basketball team will now open the 2020-21 season in Decemeber.

On Sunday, the Gators paused team activities for one week due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols. They have pulled out of the Mohegan Sun bubble and will not play this week's scheduled games vs. UMass Lowell and Virginia.

UF is now targeting its Dec. 2 trip to Oklahoma as the season opener, but the team's quarantine situation come next week will be deciding factor. League play doesn't begin until Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt.