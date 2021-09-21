A flock of prospects from IMG Academy were front row and center for the University of Florida's matchup against Alabama last Saturday, with one being Samuel M'Pemba, a top-20 prospect in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete has been constructing a relationship with Dan Mullen's staff since earning an offer in the spring, but last weekend marked his first-ever trip to Gainesville. M'Pemba hails from the state of Missouri and relocated to the Sunshine State back in the March.

Fresh off including the Gators in his top 12, M'Pemba spoke with Gators Territory about his time in Gainesville, positional fit with the Gators, communication with UF's staff and more.