Whether it's spring break or journeying out for 7-on-7 tournaments, dozens of prospects are taking full advantage of their time on the road by visiting college campuses as well.

One of those underclassmen is Rivals250 receiver and Folsom (Cali.) junior, Elijhah Badger, who spent the majority of his Wednesday afternoon on the University of Florida's campus.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Badger, the 148th-ranked player overall on Rivals, was offered by safeties coach Ron English last May.