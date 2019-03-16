Ticker
football

You haven't heard the last from the Gators and Rivals250 WR Michael Wyman

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Rivals250 wide receiver and North Carolina native, Michael Wyman, stepped foot in the Swamp multiple times in 2018, and opted to return for Saturday's jam-packed junior day as well.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound Wyman relished his time dissecting UF's third spring practice of the year, but was somewhat taken aback by Gainesville's surroundings as well.

