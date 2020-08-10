GatorsTerritory - UF jumps Tennessee in the rankings following Corey Collier's commitment

UF jumps Tennessee in the rankings following Corey Collier's commitment
There's a new program checking in at the No. 2 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings.
After the Tennessee Volunteers were second in our rankings for the past several months, Florida was able to leapfrog their SEC East rival following today's commitment from five-star safety Corey Collier.
UF was able to climb to No. 3 with Jason Marshall's surprise decision to team up with the Gators on Sunday, but Collier was able to push them in front of Tennessee. Florida now has 2,389 total points in their 2021 class, and are 85 points ahead of UT.
For those who may ask, they will still be in second place after Kamar Wilcoxson officially reclassifies to the Class of 2020, assuming the Volunteers or other programs close to Florida do not gain any major commitments from now until then.
With Collier and Marshall on board, Florida will be sitting at 24 verbal pledges in this recruiting cycle once Wilcoxson reclassifies. The program is close to filling up on spots, but there are still several scenarios that can play out from now until prospects sign their Letter of Intents.
Luckily for Gator fans, you all do not need to pull out your calculators and use the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings Formula to see which mock classes would get UF the most points.
I already did just that last month.
In this piece, I took a look at six mock classes, all of which were created by our GT subscribers, and calculated Florida's point total if each situation played out. Collier and Marshall were mentioned in every mock class, so give it a read to see what would happen if other recruits, such as Rivals250 linebackers Jeremiah Williams and Xavian Sorey, committed to the Gators.
Wilcoxson's decision impacts those mock class outcomes slightly, but the resulting point totals are relatively the same.
On top of Florida jumping to second in our rankings, the average star rating for their commits will be 3.54 following Wilcoxson's reclassification. That will make them tied for ninth in the nation.
