GatorsTerritory - UF jumps Tennessee in the rankings following Corey Collier's commitment

There's a new program checking in at the No. 2 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings.

After the Tennessee Volunteers were second in our rankings for the past several months, Florida was able to leapfrog their SEC East rival following today's commitment from five-star safety Corey Collier.

UF was able to climb to No. 3 with Jason Marshall's surprise decision to team up with the Gators on Sunday, but Collier was able to push them in front of Tennessee. Florida now has 2,389 total points in their 2021 class, and are 85 points ahead of UT.

For those who may ask, they will still be in second place after Kamar Wilcoxson officially reclassifies to the Class of 2020, assuming the Volunteers or other programs close to Florida do not gain any major commitments from now until then.