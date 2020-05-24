OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

On top of adding one of the top athletes in the nation on Sunday, the Florida Gators are now back in the top five for the Rivals' 2021 Team Rankings.

Seffner (Fla.) rising senior Charles Montgomery's commitment to UF today has led to the school leapfrogging North Carolina for the No. 5 spot in this class. Montgomery checks in as the 13th-ranked ATH on Rivals, as well as the No. 200 overall player in the country.

Dan Mullen and company now hold verbal pledges from 14 prospects, with their rankings adding up to a point total of 1,542. The Gators are currently behind USC (1,639 points) for the fourth spot, and would need a commitment from a recruit with at least a 5.8 Rivals Rating to jump the Trojans.