UF jumps to No. 5 on Rivals' team rankings with the addition of Montgomery
On top of adding one of the top athletes in the nation on Sunday, the Florida Gators are now back in the top five for the Rivals' 2021 Team Rankings.
Seffner (Fla.) rising senior Charles Montgomery's commitment to UF today has led to the school leapfrogging North Carolina for the No. 5 spot in this class. Montgomery checks in as the 13th-ranked ATH on Rivals, as well as the No. 200 overall player in the country.
Dan Mullen and company now hold verbal pledges from 14 prospects, with their rankings adding up to a point total of 1,542. The Gators are currently behind USC (1,639 points) for the fourth spot, and would need a commitment from a recruit with at least a 5.8 Rivals Rating to jump the Trojans.
Looking at Florida's 2021 class as a whole, the program has eight four-star commits (a handful of them being in the Rivals250) and six three-star pledges. If they want to finish with a top-five class, however, UF will have to continue landing highly rated players like Montgomery.
Although UF sits at No. 5 in the current rankings, they are tied for eighth with Oklahoma when it comes to average star rating as that number for the Gators is 3.57. Going back to the 2017 cycle, no team has finished in the top five in our rankings with that low of an average star rating.
Five-star targets Corey Collier and Maason Smith, as well as priority prospects Jason Marshall, Leonard Taylor and others, remain at the top of Florida's wish list, so they'll have multiple opportunities to boost that rating before it's all said and done.
